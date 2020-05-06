Acer’s 34-inch 1440p UltraWide Monitor drops to $400 (20% off), more from $245

Newegg offers the Acer ED347CKR 34-inch Curved 1440p UltraWide Monitor for $399.99 shipped. Good for a $100 discount from the going rate at B&H, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Equipped with a 1440p UltraWide panel, this monitor brings 34-inches of screen real estate to your workstation. While it’s great for managing multiple windows and bring productive, a 100Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support ensures gamers will be able to enjoy this massive display as well. Alongside HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, there’s a USB 3.0 hub and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind going the certified refurbished route, HP’s Omen X 25f Gaming Monitor is also on sale today for $244.99 shipped at Newegg. You’d typically pay $546 for a new model at Amazon, with today’s offer beating the all-time low there by $151 and marking the best we’ve seen to date. This model rocks a 240Hz refresh rate, 1080p panel, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 115 customers. Includes a 90-day warranty.

We’re also still seeing a $180 discount on ViewSonic’s ELITE 27-inch 1440p 144Hz Monitor, which is currently marked down to $600 if you’re looking for a more high-end workstation centerpiece. This morning we also spotted CalDigit’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $230, saving you $80 from its going rate.

Acer 34-inch Curved 1440p UltraWide Monitor features:

Get the whole picture with the 21:9 ED347CKR bmidphzx 34″ 21:9 UltraWide QHD LCD Monitor from Acer. With an 1800R curvature, this 3440 x 1440 QHD display provides an encompassing viewing experience designed to mimic the curve of the human eye, which virtually eliminates the need to turn your head to see the entire picture.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!