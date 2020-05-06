Save 30% on Aukey’s 80-mile amplified OTA Antenna and cut the cord for $7

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 80-Mile Amplified Indoor HDTV Antenna for $7.09 Prime shipped when applying code X5P6VPT9 at checkout. Down from $10, today’s offer saves you 30% and is the best we’ve seen on this model. For comparison, this matches our previous mention for a similar antenna. With the ability to pull in channels from up to 80-miles away, Aukey’s OTA antenna is powered by an in-line amplifier and has a thin design. So whether you’re looking to catch news or other shows, this is a must-have addition for supplementing a cord-cutting setup, especially if social distancing has you looking for more content to enjoy. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Before you pull the trigger on today’s discounted antenna, be sure to swing by AntennaWeb for a full report on what channels are available in your area. Otherwise at the $7 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable alternative, especially one that can pull in content from anywhere close to 80-miles.

Right now we’re also still seeing Mohu’s Blade TV Antenna on sale for $28, which is 30% off the going rate. And while we’re on the topic of cutting the cord, SiliconDust just unveiled its latest accessory, the new HDHomeRun QUATRO.

Aukey 80-mile OTA Antenna features:

Get solid signal reception from the local broadcast tower up to 80 miles away. Slim and lightweight, so you can easily mount it on the wall or stick it high on the window. Test for best reception before final placement. Cancel your costly cable TV package and watch Full HD live channels (including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, and more) for free over-the-air

