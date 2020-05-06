GoWISE’s family-sized air fryer rotisserie oven drops to $99 (Reg. $150), more

Home Depot is now offering the GoWISE USA 12.7 Qt. Electric Air Fryer Oven for $99 shipped. Regularly $150, Amazon is charging $140 right now and has never offered this model for less than $130. Today’s offer is up to $50 off the going rate and the best price we can find. This model features a glass door with brushed metal design and a stainless steel interior. Speaking of which, its 12.7-quarts of “cooking space makes this air fryer one of the largest on the market.” It is a combination unit that features an air fryer, rotisserie cooking, and dehydration options with 15-preset programs. It also ships with 10 accessories including a rotisserie tong, rotisserie rod, oven rack, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie cage, rotisserie steak cage, shallow mesh basket, and a mesh tray. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

As part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Emerald 6.5-L Digital Air Fryer for $54.99 shipped. Currently $90 at Home Depot and regularly fetching as much as $120 at Best Buy, today’s deal is the best price we can find and as much as $65 in savings. While you won’t get quite as much in this one as today’s lead deal, it also features an auto-stirring paddle for evenly cooked food and will save you an additional $45. Just don’t expect to get a whole chicken on the rotisserie with this model.

We have plenty of notable kitchenware deals today. Vitamix’s Pro 750 Blender is $150 off, and Anova’s Precision Cooker Pro is at the all-time low right now while its 1,000W model is $65 off. Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more of today’s best price drops.

More on the GoWISE Electric Air Fryer Oven :

Whether you are making dried fruit for a healthy snack or your favorite fried food, the 12.7 QT Electric Programmable Air Fryer Oven Deluxe has few limitations on its cooking ability. Air fryers use little to no oil to make meals due to its dehydrate function. There are three levels that allow you to control the crispiness, tenderness and doneness of your meals. Choose from a fry, bake or roast mode to make chicken, tenderloins, or roasted vegetables.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!