Vitamix's Pro 750 Blender + 7-yr. warranty now $150+ off for today only

- May. 6th 2020 8:54 am ET

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Vitamix 750 Professional Series Blender for $399.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $600 at Best Buy, it currently fetches $550 direct and over at Amazon. Today’s deal is $150 off the going rate, the best price we can find, and $50 under the Amazon all-time low. Well, if you’re looking for a serious blender upgrade that can tackle just about anything, this is it. Featuring a 2HP motor, five pre-programmed blending settings, and a manual pulse feature, this thing can chop, dice, and puree even the most robust ingredients. The stainless steel blade can cause enough friction to heat soups while the 60-second self-cleaning mode is a particularly convenient feature. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 7-year warranty. More details below.

The Nutribullet 600W Nutrient Extractor is a great alternative to today’s lead deal if you just need a capable machine that won’t break the bank. Just don’t expect to be cooking soups in it. Otherwise, check out this on-going deal on NutriBullet’s 1200W Blender starting from $76 as a more traditional form-factor alternative.

While we are talking kitchenware, we also have some great deals on sous-vide cookers from Anova. The brand’s Precision Cooker Pro is at the all-time low right now while the 1,000W variant is $65 off.

More on the Vitamix 750 Pro Series Blender:

Simplify kitchen prep with this versatile Vitamix professional blender. Variable speeds, preset controls and a powerful 2 HP motor let you chop, grind, blend and puree a variety of foods to maximize cooking productivity. The new sound dampening technology helps reduce noise by 40 percent while using this Vitamix professional blender.

