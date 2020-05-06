Save $200 on Razer’s Mercury White Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop at $1,300

Amazon currently offers the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook i7 1.3GHz/16GB/256GB for $1,299.99 shipped in Mercury White. Typically fetching $1,500, today’s offer saves you $200 and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. Featuring a 13.3-inch screen, Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 sports 16GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board SSD storage. The laptop also comes equipped with Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, dual USB-A ports, and other I/O. Plus, it rocks an Intel Iris Plus graphics card for playing a variety of AAA titles. Rated 4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for additional information.

A great way to leverage some of your savings is with the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma at $84. Adding this accessory into your battlestation will provide your setup with a place to dock your new Blade Stealth. It has an aluminum construction as well as a built-in USB 3.0 port and is designed to keep the laptop cool while gaming. Plus, there’s Chroma RGB lighting built-in as well.

While Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 will surely do the trick for upgrading your on-the-go gaming kit, it may not cut it for your desktop needs. So those looking to upgrade their battlestation will want to check out SteelSeries’ new limited-edition CS:GO accessories.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 features:

The Razer Blade Stealth with GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q is built with breakthrough graphics performance that’s up to 2.5X the GeForce GTX 950M and up to 80% faster than the GTX 1050, enabling the Blade Stealth 13 to be the ultimate gaming ultrabook on the go. Built for performance with an ultra thin, light, and durable CNC anybody, anodized aluminum frame.

