Razer’s line of Blade laptop have been becoming more and more powerful without sacrificing their small and clean design. The new Razer Blade Stealth 13 can be spec’d out with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, or you can opt for a different color scheme like this Mercury White edition. Either way you still get the 0.6-inch height and clean lines. Check out the video below for more.

We took a look at the rest of the Mercury White line a little while ago. For those that want a brighter, more subtle color, this version of the Blade Stealth 13 is a beautiful choice. First off, let’s go through the line-up to see where this edition sits.

At its base, the Blade Stealth 13 comes with Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8th Gen Intel i7 and a 256GB SSD in a black style for the MSRP of $1,400. Upgrading the graphics to Intel Iris Plus Graphics gives the 10th Gen Intel i7 and the 256GB SSD in white for $1,500.

With the Geforce MX150 graphics selected, you can choose between black or pink at $1,600 for the full HD screen. Opting for the 4k touch display will bring the price up to $1,900 and limit the selection to just black.

The top of the line for the Razer Blade 13 comes in with the GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q. Full HD and 4K touch graphics are both available with the 10th Gen Intel i7 and comes with a 512GB SSD. The full hd version is priced at $1,800 and the 4K touch will set you back $2,000.

So the Mercury White version that we have here is priced at $1,500 and also has 16GB of RAM, and single zone Chroma RGB. This one doesn’t have the top of the line graphics option.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Mercury White: Video

Quick Specs

Razer Blade Stealth 13 in Mercury White

CPU: 25W Quad-Core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7

GPU: Intel Iris Plus Graphics

RAM: 16GB dual-channel

Storage: 256GB

Dimensions: 11.99” x 8.27” x .6″

Design and portability

Obviously one of the major selling points of the Blade 13 is it’s small ultrabook design and portability. A 0.6-inch height means that it’s low profile is easy to take with you anywhere. I think that the Blade line has to be one of the most attractive laptops available out there. The mix of clean lines and sharp edges give a really pleasing look, especially with the Mercury White Edition. Match it with the rest of the Mercury White line you have a really attractive setup.

For I/O, the Blade 13 packs two USB Type-A 3.1 ports for legacy devices. Additionally, power is delivered through a Thunderbolt 3 port or a USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 port. A 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack rounds out the connectivity.

On the bottom of the laptop, we see some nice vents for airflow and the rubber risers that let the laptop stand off of a desk or lap a little bit for added cooling.

Touch and Feel

I’m a big fan of Razer keyboards, with the Huntsman Elite being the best feeling keyboard that I’ve used. It feels like they’ve nailed it with the keyboard on the Blade Stealth 13, as well. It doesn’t take much to press down, but gives some great feedback when depressed. Overall, typing feels great on the Blade Stealth 13.

Likewise, the touchpad also performs well. Personally, I think it’s pretty hard to beat Apple when it comes to touchpads. Even so it feels pretty good on the Blade 13. Tapping the pad for selection feels good and pressing it down isn’t too loud, which is appealing in a small laptop like this.

The anodized aluminum body of the Blade Stealth 13 feels extremely rigid. When we had the previous Blade 15 it also felt rigid, but with the slightest bit of flex in the keyboard. This time around with the Blade 13 feels even more rigid. I would imagine this is because of the smaller overall body.

Battery Life

Battery life also seems pretty great on the Blade Stealth 13. Obviously this will vary with whatever spec you get, but the Mercury White easily gets over 7 hours with light use. Even just at 89% it was estimating 7-hour and 32-minutes of battery life. When running the Heaven benchmark at best performance in the battery settings, that 89% dropped down to a 2-hour and 30-minute estimation.

Performance

Running on battery – With the Intel Iris Plus Graphics on the Mercury White Edition, with the performance set to better battery running the Heaven benchmark at high settings, it was averaging 16.9 FPS with a score of 427. Plugged into power and and battery set to high performance, I was getting around 28.5 fps with scores between 692 and 742.

Playing Apex Legends had the FPS a little all over the place. In the lobby it was over 100 FPS, but when jumping into the map that dropped down to between 20 and 30 FPS. But when looting and in some combat scenarios, I was seeing 50-60 FPS. So it’s obviously not the most powerful, but it is certainly playable.

Conclusion

Overall, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 in Mercury White is a great little laptop. With its attractive design, pleasing keyboard and trackpad, and decent performance, Blade 13 is a portable little powerhouse. Obviously if you need more performance, you might want to opt for the GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q version in black or a bigger Blade 15. But if size, portability or style is high on your requirements list, the Mercury White Blade Stealth 13 won’t disappoint.

And if you want something very mobile that turns into a gaming beast when docked at home, check out one of Razer’s Core external graphics enclosures and the brand new Raptor Monitor. These will make an extremely portable laptop a beast when docked at home.

