SteelSeries is back again with another limited-edition collection after launching its lineup of Cyberpunk 2077 designs. This time, however, SteelSeries is offering a new suite of gaming peripherals based around the legendary Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Neon Rider skin. These peripherals, which includes a custom Sensei Ten and Qck L/Qck Prism XL mousepads, will feature unique designs built around the hit game CS:GO.

Take your setup to the next level with a SteelSeries Sensei Ten Neon Rider gaming mouse

The SteelSeries Sensei Ten is the company’s longest-standing gaming mouse design. The original Sensei defined what gamers would use for competitive Counter-Strike, given its iconic shape and performance. The Sensei Ten Neon Rider Edition brings one of CS:GO’s most unique skins to life, offering a one-time-only collectible that should be on every gamer’s desk.

The Sensei Ten Neon Rider Edition offers the flagship SteelSeries TrueMove Pro sensor, which was made in partnership with SteelSeries and PixArt. It is the highest-rated sensor with true 1-to-1 tracking, 18,000 CPI, and a 450-inch per second tracking speed. The TrueMove Pro sensor also gives advanced tilt tracking, which can help avoid abrupt or angled movements during things like tilt slams or quick flicks.

Step up your mousepad game with the QcK L and QcK Prism XL Neon Rider Editions

Not only did SteelSeries and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team up to make the Sensei Ten mouse, but also to launch two different mousepads. The QcK L Neon Rider Edition is a 450mm x 400mm x 2mm mousepad that features the distinctive flair of the Neon Rider skin. It uses an exclusive micro-woven cloth for the most control and is optimized for both high and low CPI tracking movements.

The QcK Prism XL Neon Rider Edition packs a slightly different punch, coming in at 900mm x 300mm x 4mm. It’s RGB, offering 2-zone illumination and is powered by the SteelSeries Engine. This can be used to configure “thousands of in-game lighting notifications” and allows you to sync the mousepad with other SteelSeries devices.

Both the SteelSeries Sensei Ten and QcK Prism XL Neon Rider Editions will be individually numbered to show its limited-edition status, giving you something to show off to friends when they come over.

Pricing and availability

The SteelSeries Sensei Ten Neon Rider Edition is available for pre-order on Amazon for $79.99 and is slated to fully launch on May 12. The QcK L will be available at SteelSeries’ website for $19.99 on May 12. For those who want the RGB-enabled QcK Prism XL, that will also be available for $69.99 at Amazon today, and at the SteelSeries website starting May 12.

