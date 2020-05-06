Save 24% on Samsung’s Galaxy Fit Smartwatch at its best price this year of $60

- May. 6th 2020 9:53 am ET

0

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Samsung Galaxy Fit Smartwatch for $59.99 shipped in both black and white styles. Also available as part of its Deals of the Day. Typically selling for $79, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, beats our previous mention by $9, and marks a new 2020 low. Featuring an AMOLED display, Samsung has packed everything from heart rate monitoring to smartphone notifications into Galaxy Fit alongside up to a full week of battery life per charge. It’s also water-resistant up to 50-meters and can automatically track workouts. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 280 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Save a bit more than the lead deal when opting for the popular Xiaomi Mi Band 4 for $50 at Amazon. This option sports an overall similar design to the Galaxy Fit, but ditches the Samsung branding in favor of up to 20-day battery life. You’ll still find similar fitness tracking capabilities and more. Learn more in our hands-on review.

We’re also still seeing some fresh Apple Watch Series 5 deals, which bring various models down to new lows from $285. Or for something even more affordable, Garmin’s elegant vívomove HR has fallen from $200 down to $144 at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Fit features:

Stay updated on fitness progress with this Samsung Galaxy Fit fitness smartwatch. The watch automatically detects your activities and sleep with a continuous battery that lasts up to a week on a single charge. This Samsung Galaxy Fit fitness smartwatch seamlessly integrates the vibrant AMOLED display within its slim profile.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
eBay Daily Deals Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go