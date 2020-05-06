Save 24% on Samsung’s Galaxy Fit Smartwatch at its best price this year of $60

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Samsung Galaxy Fit Smartwatch for $59.99 shipped in both black and white styles. Also available as part of its Deals of the Day. Typically selling for $79, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, beats our previous mention by $9, and marks a new 2020 low. Featuring an AMOLED display, Samsung has packed everything from heart rate monitoring to smartphone notifications into Galaxy Fit alongside up to a full week of battery life per charge. It’s also water-resistant up to 50-meters and can automatically track workouts. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 280 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Save a bit more than the lead deal when opting for the popular Xiaomi Mi Band 4 for $50 at Amazon. This option sports an overall similar design to the Galaxy Fit, but ditches the Samsung branding in favor of up to 20-day battery life. You’ll still find similar fitness tracking capabilities and more. Learn more in our hands-on review.

We’re also still seeing some fresh Apple Watch Series 5 deals, which bring various models down to new lows from $285. Or for something even more affordable, Garmin’s elegant vívomove HR has fallen from $200 down to $144 at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Fit features:

Stay updated on fitness progress with this Samsung Galaxy Fit fitness smartwatch. The watch automatically detects your activities and sleep with a continuous battery that lasts up to a week on a single charge. This Samsung Galaxy Fit fitness smartwatch seamlessly integrates the vibrant AMOLED display within its slim profile.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!