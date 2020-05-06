Samsung’s SmartThings Hub elevates your setup at $60, its best price in months

Amazon currently offers the Samsung SmartThings third generation Hub for $59.99 shipped. Typically selling for $70, today’s discount comes within $2 of our previous mention and is the best we’ve seen in over 4-months. Step up your smart home by putting Samsung’s SmartThings Hub at the center of your devices. It offers a wide range of integrations, from Z-Wave and Zigbee accessories, to Philips Hue, Arlo, and much more. Not only will you be able to control all of your gear in a single app, but this hub allows you to configure complex automations, set schedules, and more. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4/5 star rating from over 6,100 customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

A perfect way to make use of your savings is to pick up some smart home gear to go with the hub. Samsung’s SmartThings LED bulb is an affordable option to get started and will run you $9 at Amazon. These dimmable LEDs produce 800-lumens of light and are hard to beat for the price. Or you could grab Leviton’s Decora Z-Wave Smart Plug, which is currently on sale for $22.50.

For more tips on retrofitting your smart home with Z-Wave technology, be sure to checkout our hands-on looks at the best hubs from Ring, Aeotec and more. We actually featured SmartThings here, so it’s a compelling option regardless of today’s sale.

Samsung SmartThings Hub features:

Your smart home needs a brain, so get started with a SmartThings Hub. The Samsung SmartThings Hub works with a wide range of smart devices and allows you to control them from the free SmartThings App, Google Assistant, or Alexa. Receive notifications or alerts about what’s happening in and around your home and remotely control your home’s security, energy usage, and lighting.

