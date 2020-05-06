We are now ready to collect all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. And you can get even deeper deals on today’s puzzlers, action games, virtual pets, and city builders with this discounted App Store gift card if you’re quick. Along with the city building game TheoTown, we have a series of notable deals including titles like Bendy and the Ink Machine, Sentinels of the Multiverse, One Deck Dungeon, Hatchi, and more. Head below the fold for today’s complete collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Boris and the Dark Survival: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hatchi – A retro virtual pet: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Flight Unlimited X: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bendy and the Ink Machine: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: TheoTown: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Alice Trapped in Wonderland: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Marine Weather Forecast Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: TD Saga-Tower Defense Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: KASPAR: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Borderlands Granular: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Note Rush: Music Reading Game: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Ghost SLS: FREE (Reg. $1)

Bendy and the Ink Machine:

Henry was the lead animator at Joey Drew Studios in its 1930s heyday, a studio that was best known for producing animated cartoons of their most popular and beloved character, Bendy. Many years later Henry receives a mysterious invitation from Joey Drew himself to return to the old cartoon workshop. Journey deep into the sketchy madness of this twisted cartoon nightmare.

