Today’s Best Game Deals: DOOM Eternal $40, AC Odyssey Deluxe $20, more

- May. 6th 2020 9:33 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering DOOM Eternal on PS4 and Xbox One for $39.99 shipped. Currently matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is the lowest price we can find on the latest entry in the series. After showing off gameplay back in 2018 and finally releasing in March of this year, this is the very first notable discount we have tracked. In this one, hell’s armies have invaded earth and it’s up to the Slayer to “stop the final destruction of humanity.” It’s the same break-neck FPS action you know and love with gorgeously grotesque visuals, new demon-killing tech, and much more. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe, Assassin’s Creed Origins, ONE PIECE: World Seeker, The Outer Worlds, Splatoon 2, and much more. Plus, all of the ongoing digital Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation sales are listed for you as well. 

Best Amazon Deals

