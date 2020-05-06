Today’s Best Game Deals: DOOM Eternal $40, AC Odyssey Deluxe $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering DOOM Eternal on PS4 and Xbox One for $39.99 shipped. Currently matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is the lowest price we can find on the latest entry in the series. After showing off gameplay back in 2018 and finally releasing in March of this year, this is the very first notable discount we have tracked. In this one, hell’s armies have invaded earth and it’s up to the Slayer to “stop the final destruction of humanity.” It’s the same break-neck FPS action you know and love with gorgeously grotesque visuals, new demon-killing tech, and much more. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe, Assassin’s Creed Origins, ONE PIECE: World Seeker, The Outer Worlds, Splatoon 2, and much more. Plus, all of the ongoing digital Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation sales are listed for you as well.
Best digital game deals:
- New Ubisoft Switch eShop sale from $5
- New Nintendo Switch eShop sale from $4
- New PSN sale: Over 360 digital games under $20
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $34 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
Today’s best game deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe $20 (Reg. $80)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins $15 (Reg. $30+)
- ONE PIECE: World Seeker $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Splatoon 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Borderlands 3 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- My Best Buy members only, free to sign-up
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $35 (Reg. $40+)
- My Best Buy members only, free to sign-up
- Currently starting at just over $36 on Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed Black Flag $9 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $37 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS4 $35 (Reg. $50+)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $55 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands GOTY $13 (Reg. $20)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $20 (Reg. $27+)
- FIFA 20 $18 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Cells GOTY $21 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $60
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Pinball Switch $21 (Reg. $30)
- Disgaea 5 Complete $20 (Reg. $40)
- Moonlighter $10 (Reg. $25)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe $23 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- Or $8 on Xbox
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe $25 (Reg. $50)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $13 (Reg. $30)
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $68 (Reg. $80)
- Dishonored 2 $6 (Reg. $20)
- Titanfall 2 $6 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
