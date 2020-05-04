OG iPhone SE returns with pre-paid service at $60

- May. 4th 2020 10:11 am ET

Best Buy is currently offering the original Apple iPhone SE 32GB for $59.99. As a comparison, it typically sold for $349 in new condition but trends around $100 when locked to Simple Mobile service like today’s deal. This is a match of our previous mention. If you’re not into the latest iPhone SE from Apple, going with the first-generation model is a great way to save big. Ideal for kids or grandparents, this model sports a 4-inch display, 12MP camera, Touch ID, and more. iPhone SE is iOS 13 eligible and is expected to receive additional updates for the foreseeable future.

Protect your iPhone SE with a new clear case. This option from JETech is affordable at $7 and will show off your device’s coloring while still keeping it safe. One of the best parts about iPhone SE is its beloved form-factor. Going with this clear case will ensure that you can get most of the iPhone SE experience while still having some protection.

You can find even more Apple deals in our guide. Just this morning we’ve seen notable promotions on HomePodMacBook Air, and the latest iPhones.

iPhone SE features:

  • 4-inch Retina display with IPS technology
  • A9 chip with embedded M9 motion coprocessor
  • Talk time up to 14 hours
  • LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi
  • Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology
  • NFC
  • 12-megapixel camera
  • Digital zoom up to 5x
  • 1080p HD video recording
  • Touch ID
  • Siri
  • Apple Pay

