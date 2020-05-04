OG iPhone SE returns with pre-paid service at $60

Best Buy is currently offering the original Apple iPhone SE 32GB for $59.99. As a comparison, it typically sold for $349 in new condition but trends around $100 when locked to Simple Mobile service like today’s deal. This is a match of our previous mention. If you’re not into the latest iPhone SE from Apple, going with the first-generation model is a great way to save big. Ideal for kids or grandparents, this model sports a 4-inch display, 12MP camera, Touch ID, and more. iPhone SE is iOS 13 eligible and is expected to receive additional updates for the foreseeable future.

Protect your iPhone SE with a new clear case. This option from JETech is affordable at $7 and will show off your device’s coloring while still keeping it safe. One of the best parts about iPhone SE is its beloved form-factor. Going with this clear case will ensure that you can get most of the iPhone SE experience while still having some protection.

iPhone SE features:

4-inch Retina display with IPS technology

A9 chip with embedded M9 motion coprocessor

Talk time up to 14 hours

LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi

Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology

NFC

12-megapixel camera

Digital zoom up to 5x

1080p HD video recording

Touch ID

Siri

Apple Pay

