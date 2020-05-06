Woot’s 1-day iPad Pro sale starts at $650 with notable discounts (Refurb)

- May. 6th 2020 6:44 am ET

Today only, Woot offers certified refurbished 2018 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro from $649.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be added on. Depending on the model, you can save upwards of $200 off the original price with the best deals coming on the higher-end configurations. Apple is currently sold out of refurbished models.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Apple’s latest iPad Pro features:

  • A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera
  • Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound
  • 802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • USB-C connector for charging and accessories
  • iOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

