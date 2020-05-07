Build a standing desk with AmazonBasics’ $104 adjustable converter (Save 30%)

- May. 7th 2020 4:47 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Standing Desk Converter for $103.48 shipped. Down from $150, today’s offer is good for an over 30% discount and is the lowest price we’ve seen in months. Now that you’re getting more work done at home, it might be time to finally try out a standing desk. But if you don’t want to replace your entire setup, Amazon’s in-house converter may do just the trick. The add-on sits right on top of an existing desk and can switch between various heights from 2.5- to 20-inches. Its desktop has plenty of room for your laptop, monitor, peripherals and more. Plus, there’s also built-in cable management features. Over 60% of customers have left a 4+ star rating. More details down below.

A great addition to your workstation is the AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $30. As someone who stands at their desk for most of the day, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to the desk converter. So with plenty of cash left over the from the lead deal, this is an easily recommendable way to leverage your savings. 

While you’re upgrading your workstation, CalDigit’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $80 off is another great purchase that’ll take things to the next level. Or if you want to spring for a dual motion setup, Amazon’s Premium Monitor Mount has hit a new low at $143.

AmazonBasics Standing Desk Converter features:

Instantly transform a flat work surface into a sit-stand desk with the AmazonBasics Height-Adjustable Sit-Stand Desk Converter. The adjustable-height desk converter makes it easy to quickly switch between sitting and standing for healthy movement throughout the work day, which promotes increased productivity and provides enhanced ergonomic benefits.

