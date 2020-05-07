Save $70 on NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System at $280, more from $45

- May. 7th 2020 10:02 am ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the NETGEAR Orbi 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System for $279.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically fetching $350, today’s offer saves you $70, beats the previous price cut by $20, and marks the lowest we’ve seen this year. Alongside the main router, this mesh system includes two satellites which combine to offer 6,000-square feet of 802.11ac coverage. Speeds up to 2.2Gb/s are supported thanks to the tri-band network, ensuring that the whole family can stream in 4K, dive into online games, and more without hitting any bottlenecks. There’s also smart parental controls, eight Gigabit Ethernet ports, and more. Over 295 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more from $45.

Other networking deals at Amazon include:

If you’re after a router geared towards gamers, NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Pro is worth a closer look. Right now it’s on sale for $150, saving you 25% from the going rate. If that doesn’t cut it, swing by our roundup of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more for further inspiration on how to overhaul your home network.

NETGEAR Orbi Mesh System features:

Orbi Whole Home Wi-Fi System delivers up to 2.2 Gbps high-performance Wi-Fi. Sleek, modern design with high-gain internal antennas for up to 6000 sq. ft. of coverage. FastLane3 Technology creates a dedicated tri-band Wi-Fi for seamless 4K streaming and gaming everywhere in your home. Keep a single Wi-Fi name for uninterrupted connections as you move from room to room.

