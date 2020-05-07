Save 24% on the Philips Hue White Ambiance HomeKit Bluetooth Light Bulb at $19

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue White Ambiance Bluetooth Smart Light Bulb for $19 Prime shipped. Typically selling for $25, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, comes within cents of the all-time low, and is the second-best to date. Philips Hue’s new Ambiance bulb can produce over 50,000-shades of tunable white light and packs the usual Zigbee integration as well as built-in Bluetooth. That gives you the flexibility to expand an existing Hue setup or kickstart your smart home. On top of HomeKit support, you’ll also be able to leverage Alexa and Assistant for voice control. Over 5,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more and grab the dimmable white version of Philips Hue LED Smart Bulb for $15 instead. Here, you’ll still take advantage of much of the same features as the Ambiance version. But if the more natural lighting capabilities of the lead deal don’t do too much for you, it’s a notable way to cut costs even further.

Elsewhere in smart home deals, our guide is packed with some notable discounts on various ways to expand your setup. Right now Google’s Nest Hub comes with a Hello Video Doorbell for $229. Plus, Samsung’s SmartThings Hub is down to its best price in months at $60 alongside even more discounts.

Philips Hue White Ambiance bulb features:

Add a White ambiance light bulb with warm white to cool daylight to help you relax, read, concentrate, or energize. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.

