Bundle Google’s Nest Hub with a Hello Video Doorbell for $229 ($308 value)

BuyDig currently offers the Google Nest Hub bundled with a Hello Video Doorbell for $229 shipped. Typically picking up both the smart display and doorbell together would run you $308, with today’s offer saving you 25% and matches our previous mention for the best we’ve tracked in 6-months. Nest Hub kickstarts your smart home setup by bringing Assistant to a 7-inch screen, which makes it perfect for pulling up feeds from the included video doorbell. You’ll also be able to enjoy intelligent motion and person alerts, as well as easily keep an eye on package deliveries with the Hello Doorbell. Both of the Nest smart home accessories carry 4.6+ star ratings from thousands of shoppers. More details below.

If you’re more of an Alexa fan, then we’ve got you covered there as well. Right now you can bring home the Echo Show 5 for $50 and pair it with your choice of Ring doorbells to achieve a similar setup to the lead bundle. Pairing the Alexa display with the new Ring Video Doorbell will ensure you make out for notably less than the Google alternatives.

This morning we also tracked the first notable price cut on the new Ring Video Doorbell 3, which is currently on sale for $154. That’s on top of the on-going Assistant speaker deals from $27.50 and even more in our Smart Home guide.

Google Nest Hello Doorbell bundle features:

Enjoy interactive streaming with this Google Nest Hub. With the built-in Google Assistant, you can view your calendar, receive alerts and reminders, and control devices from the single dashboard, and voice control lets you access other smart features.

