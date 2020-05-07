Ring Video Doorbell 3 offers improved features, first discount to $154 ($45 off)

Verizon Wireless offers Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $153.97 shipped. Simply add these two filler items to your cart as well and the price will drop at checkout. This is the first discount we’ve tracked all-time and thus, a new all-time low. As a comparison, Ring Video Doorbell 3 typically goes for $200. The latest from Ring arrives with a new low-profile design and support for 1080p HD feeds. Notable upgrades include improved motion detection and a new privacy zone feature, which allows users to set up field of view areas that are not to be tracked. Of course, it’s still compatible with Alexa and the usual host of smart home features. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Go with a lower-tech alternative and save even further. These motion sensors can be placed across driveways, sidewalks, and more for significantly less. Included alarms alert you when motion is detected in designated areas, making it easy to keep track of comings and goings of deliveries, guests, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Just yesterday, Amazon and Ring introduced their latest Video Doorbell which retails for $100. We have all the details in our launch coverage here, including availability and more.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 features:

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.

An upgrade from the original Ring Video Doorbell 2, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band (2.4 or 5.0 GHz) wifi connectivity.

Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

