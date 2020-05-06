Today Amazon is refreshing its Ring Video Doorbell lineup today with a new entry-level model and fresh accessories. It’s been a while since Ring’s lower-cost video doorbell received much attention, since 2014 in fact, so today’s news is welcome. With 1080p video and “improved” night vision, the $100 smart home cornerstone continues to be the brand’s most affordable option in its lineup. Along with today’s refresh is a new $49 solar charger that departs from the standard single panel design for a new casing that frames the $100 doorbell. For more details on today’s release, hit the jump.

Ring intros new Video Doorbell

The latest Ring Video Doorbell arrives with a more flexible design than its predecessor that can run off either a rechargeable battery or hardwired connection. Notable features off the top include support for two-way talk with the addition of noise cancellation. It also has privacy and motion zones, so users can tweak and setup movement notifications as needed.

Those familiar with Ring’s lineup will note that the basic features here are reminiscent of the former, and now discontinued, Video Doorbell 2. Ring has simplified its offerings with today’s announcement holding down the low-end and the recently-released Video Doorbell 3 retailing at $200 with better Wi-Fi performance and improved motion tracking.

New solar panel offers greater flexibility

One of the most exciting pieces of today’s announcement is the addition of a new solar accessory for the $100 Ring Doorbell. The $49 solar case differs from other products on the market with a sleek design that wraps around the doorbell itself.

Essentially, you won’t have to fuss with a standalone panel jetting around from your wall any more. This new solar panel sits directly behind the doorbell and catches light while powering up the battery. It’s far more refined in comparison to the previous-generation solar panel and a great move by Ring to set itself apart from the competition.

Pricing and availability

The new entry-level Ring Video Doorbell is available for pre-order today at $99.99 in your choice of two different colors. It’s slated to ship on June 3.

Interested in the new solar charger? You can pick it up for $49.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s a lot to like about Ring’s newest release. The $100 price tag is a solid departure from pricier options in its lineup and on the market elsewhere. I really love the solar case, which does away with the bulkier designs we’ve come to expect over the years. If Ring can shore up consumers’ concerns about privacy, they may have a winner here.

