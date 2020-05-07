Upright, stick, and robot vacuums from $40: Shark, BISSELL, Dyson, and more

Walmart is now offering the Shark DuoClean Slim Upright Vacuum (NV200) for $99 shipped. Regularly $199 at Walmart, with Amazon listings starting at a bloated $219, today’s deal is up to $100 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Featuring DuoClean Technology, it has a bristle brush for deep cleaning carpets as well as a soft brushroll “to pull in larger particles and directly engage floors for a polished look.” The included HEPA filter “traps 99.9%” of dust and allergens, while swivel steering makes for smooth operation around furniture and the like. It also ships with a detachable nozzle and a flexible hose for above-floor cleaning as well as crevice and pet multi-tools. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more vacuum deals from $40.

But if you prefer a simple stick vacuum instead, take a closer look at the $30 Eureka Blaze 3-in-1. It carries stellar ratings and is great for quick pickups the second they happen. But you’ll also find some other models on sale below including uprights, stick vacs, and some robots.

More upright/robot vacuum deals:

If you’re anything like me the robot vacuum deals above are the ones that caught your eye. So you’ll likely want to give the new Roborock S6 MaxV robotic vacuum with camera navigation a closer look right here.

More on the Shark DuoClean Slim Upright Vacuum:

The Shark DuoClean Slim Upright NV200 is a powerful and reliable way to keep all your floors clean. Switch between brushroll settings with the push of a button to remove dirt and other particles from carpet as well as hard floors. This upright vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to maneuver around obstacles with advanced swivel steering. It’s also equipped with LED headlights to show otherwise unseen dust and hair in the cleaning path.

