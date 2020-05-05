eufy RoboVac 30C Max is Alexa-enabled at second-best price: $210 (Reg. $300)

eufyHome via Amazon is offering its BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Robotic Vacuum for $209.99 shipped. Normally up to $300, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering Wi-Fi-connectivity, this vacuum can be controlled by either Alexa or Assistant, as well as through a smartphone application that makes it super simple to track the vacuum’s progress. You’ll get 100-minutes of continuous cleaning on each charge, with the vacuum returning to its base automatically when it needs to juice up. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Interested in a budget-focused cleaning setup? The Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum a look. Clocking in at under $30 shipped on Amazon, this vacuum gives you the ease of a lightweight design. Just remember, you’ll have to do the work here.

Save a few bucks when ditching the eufy namesake. ILIFE’s A9 Smart Robotic Vacuum is a great option at $180 shipped right now. This model sports 120-minutes of cleaning time, though you’ll take a hit in suction power here.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30X Mac Vacuum features:

All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to boast our strongest ever suction power (2000Pa Max) while maintaining quiet operation and a super-slim design (2. 85”).

Wi-Fi Convenience: The EufyHome app, Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.

BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1. 5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean.

