Command the ILIFE A9 smart robot vacuum with Alexa at $180 (Reg. $250)

ILIFE Official Store (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its A9 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $179.99 shipped. This is down from its regular going rate of $250 and is a match for its all-time low. This vacuum offers quite a few great features, including the ability to be controlled by Alexa through simple voice commands. You’ll get this feature through Wi-Fi-connectivity, which also hooks up to a smartphone app to give you mapping and other options through a simple-to-use interface. Plus, the roller brush is self-cleaning, helping keep hair and other messes at bay. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now, if Wi-Fi and Alexa control aren’t paramount to your purchasing requirements, then why not save some serious cash? The ILIFE V3s is $120 shipped at Amazon. As a #1 best-seller, it still does a great job at cleaning the house instead of you having to do so.

However, those on even tighter budgets will want to give the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum a look. It’s available for under $30 shipped on Amazon and still gives you the ease of cleaning with a lighter vacuum, just remember, you’ll have to do the work here.

ILIFE A9 Smart Robot Vacuum features:

Maps and navigates your home to clean in a methodical back and forth route instead of a random pattern, avoids repeating or missing areas

Upgraded CyclonePower cleaning system with whirlwind technology dustbin makes dirt disposal and maintenance much easier, also prolongs high effiency filters’ usage time

Create a virtual barrier with our portable Electrowall device to clean where you want

WI-FI Connected APP provides easy operation from your phone, including scheduling, selecting cleaning modes, tracing work progress and accessory status

3” Slim body with 14 smart sensors helps the A9 to clean along your funitures & walls, go underneath your sofa & beds

