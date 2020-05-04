Command the ILIFE A9 smart robot vacuum with Alexa at $180 (Reg. $250)

ILIFE Official Store (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its A9 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $179.99 shipped. This is down from its regular going rate of $250 and is a match for its all-time low. This vacuum offers quite a few great features, including the ability to be controlled by Alexa through simple voice commands. You’ll get this feature through Wi-Fi-connectivity, which also hooks up to a smartphone app to give you mapping and other options through a simple-to-use interface. Plus, the roller brush is self-cleaning, helping keep hair and other messes at bay. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Now, if Wi-Fi and Alexa control aren’t paramount to your purchasing requirements, then why not save some serious cash? The ILIFE V3s is $120 shipped at Amazon. As a #1 best-seller, it still does a great job at cleaning the house instead of you having to do so.
However, those on even tighter budgets will want to give the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum a look. It’s available for under $30 shipped on Amazon and still gives you the ease of cleaning with a lighter vacuum, just remember, you’ll have to do the work here.
ILIFE A9 Smart Robot Vacuum features:
- Maps and navigates your home to clean in a methodical back and forth route instead of a random pattern, avoids repeating or missing areas
- Upgraded CyclonePower cleaning system with whirlwind technology dustbin makes dirt disposal and maintenance much easier, also prolongs high effiency filters’ usage time
- Create a virtual barrier with our portable Electrowall device to clean where you want
- WI-FI Connected APP provides easy operation from your phone, including scheduling, selecting cleaning modes, tracing work progress and accessory status
- 3” Slim body with 14 smart sensors helps the A9 to clean along your funitures & walls, go underneath your sofa & beds
