Command the ILIFE A9 smart robot vacuum with Alexa at $180 (Reg. $250)

- May. 4th 2020 5:25 pm ET

Get this deal
$250 $180
0

ILIFE Official Store (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its A9 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $179.99 shipped. This is down from its regular going rate of $250 and is a match for its all-time low. This vacuum offers quite a few great features, including the ability to be controlled by Alexa through simple voice commands. You’ll get this feature through Wi-Fi-connectivity, which also hooks up to a smartphone app to give you mapping and other options through a simple-to-use interface. Plus, the roller brush is self-cleaning, helping keep hair and other messes at bay. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now, if Wi-Fi and Alexa control aren’t paramount to your purchasing requirements, then why not save some serious cash? The ILIFE V3s is $120 shipped at Amazon. As a #1 best-seller, it still does a great job at cleaning the house instead of you having to do so.

However, those on even tighter budgets will want to give the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum a look. It’s available for under $30 shipped on Amazon and still gives you the ease of cleaning with a lighter vacuum, just remember, you’ll have to do the work here.

ILIFE A9 Smart Robot Vacuum features:

  • Maps and navigates your home to clean in a methodical back and forth route instead of a random pattern, avoids repeating or missing areas
  • Upgraded CyclonePower cleaning system with whirlwind technology dustbin makes dirt disposal and maintenance much easier, also prolongs high effiency filters’ usage time
  • Create a virtual barrier with our portable Electrowall device to clean where you want
  • WI-FI Connected APP provides easy operation from your phone, including scheduling, selecting cleaning modes, tracing work progress and accessory status
  • 3” Slim body with 14 smart sensors helps the A9 to clean along your funitures & walls, go underneath your sofa & beds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$250 $180
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Smart Home iLife

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide