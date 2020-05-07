Wine Enthusiast Magazine is up to 80% off: 1-yr. for $5 (Reg. $30) + more

- May. 7th 2020 4:35 pm ET

As part of its Deals of the Week, DiscountMags is now offering 1-year of Wine Enthusiast Magazine for $4.99 with free delivery every month. Regularly up to $30, and currently fetches as much at Amazon, today’s deal is more than 80% or $25 off the going rate and the best price we can find. Wine Enthusiast is a wine and spirits publication focusing on news, tasting notes, cellaring, serving tips, and much more. It also features buying guides, new releases, and pieces celebrating “the appreciation of wine as part of good living.” Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more details and be sure to browse through the rest of the Deals of the Week right here.

More on the Wine Enthusiast Magazine:

WINE ENTHUSIAST is a wine and spirits magazine covering domestic and world wine regions, wine and spirits news, tasting notes, cellaring and serving suggestions, the interaction of wine and spirits with food and travel. Every issue contains a Buying Guide rating selected styles of wine and new releases, reporting the opinions of our judges. The focus of the magazine is on the appreciation of wine as part of good living

