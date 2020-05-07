Wine Enthusiast Magazine is up to 80% off: 1-yr. for $5 (Reg. $30) + more

As part of its Deals of the Week, DiscountMags is now offering 1-year of Wine Enthusiast Magazine for $4.99 with free delivery every month. Regularly up to $30, and currently fetches as much at Amazon, today’s deal is more than 80% or $25 off the going rate and the best price we can find. Wine Enthusiast is a wine and spirits publication focusing on news, tasting notes, cellaring, serving tips, and much more. It also features buying guides, new releases, and pieces celebrating “the appreciation of wine as part of good living.” Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more details and be sure to browse through the rest of the Deals of the Week right here.

In case you missed it this morning, Amazon is offering a 4-month subscription to Family Handyman magazine for just $1 alongside a wealth of other digital magazines from $5 right here. And while we are talking digital reading material, we have some great deals running on Kindle E-readers from $65 and don’t forget about your Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies.

If it’s the comics and graphic novels you’re after, look no further than our ComiXology Guide. The latest sale has Black Widow reads at up to 67% off with deals from $1.

More on the Wine Enthusiast Magazine:

