Lock-in 4-months of Family Handyman magazine for just $1 at Amazon today

- May. 7th 2020 7:51 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a 28-day free trial + 3-months of Family Handyman Kindle Edition magazine for just $1. The 4-month physical subscription with free delivery every month is also available for $1. Regularly between $5 and $10 per year, today’s offer is the best price we can find and a great way to give the magazine a try without committing to a full year. Described as the number one magazine for DIY homeowners, it covers everything from maintenance and repair to various home/weekend projects, home decor ideas, woodworking, and more. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

More on Family Handyman Kindle Edition:

The #1 magazine for Do-it-yourself homeowners. Step-by-step maintenance, repair and improvement projects, plus tool skills, DIY tips, and product buying advice. Lots of great ideas on storage, weekend projects, improving your yard, woodworking, and decor. Cut the cost of owning a home and enjoy the satisfaction of doing it yourself!

