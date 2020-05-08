Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular is $100 off as various styles go on sale

Amazon is now taking $100 off various Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular models. Free shipping is available for all. One standout is the Aluminum Sport 44mm model at $429, which matches our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked. Check out the entire sale here. The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. You’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS + Cellular

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

International emergency calling

