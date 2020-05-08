Apple’s new TV and movie sale takes Friends Complete Series to $50, 4K films $5

- May. 8th 2020 8:53 am ET

Apple is rolling into the weekend with another sale focused on 4K movies and one of the best prices on the complete Friends series all-time. That’s on top of Tuesday’s particularly notable sale that started at $1 with a number of price drops on sports films and more. Hit the jump for all today’s top deals.

Friends complete series drops

Ahead of NBC’s new streaming service kicking up, Apple is discounting Friends The Complete Series to $49.99. You’d typically pay $100 for this bundle. We’ve seen it drop below this price just once before. You’ll be able to enjoy the entire series and own it for good without having to subscribe to any other services.

Other notable deals this week

Apple has the usual selection of 4K and HD films on sale heading into the weekend for $5. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $10 or more for these titles, many of which have returned to all-time low prices.

Make sure to check out this week’s earlier movie sale for additional deals including the usual $1 HD rental promotion and more.

