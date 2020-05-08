DJI Osmo Action 4K Camera drops to one of its best prices at $199 (Reg. $300)

B&H offers the DJI Osmo Action 4K Camera for $199 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $339 but just recently dropped to $229 at retailers like Amazon. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date and $80 under our previous mention. DJI’s Osmo Action Camera delivers 4K footage and stabilized content thanks to its RockSteady feature. You’ll be able to count on 12MP still images and 4K HDR video at up to 145-degrees. Dual screens on the front and back make it easy to monitor your footage in the moment. It’s also waterproof to 11-meters. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up an accessories bundle. This option at Amazon includes 50 different pieces, like various mounts, straps, and more to help take your content creation experience to the next level. Rated 4/5 stars.

DJI Osmo Action features:

Dual Screens: Osmo Action’s dual screens allow you to capture it all with the touch of a button. A vivid front screen lets you frame yourself effortlessly in any setting, while the back screen delivers a crystal-clear, hyper-responsive display. This durable, versatile action camera is jam-packed with advanced technology that lets you spend less time worrying about equipment and more time living the action.

The RockSteady technology combines EIS with complex algorithms, delivering stable, shake-free footage no matter how heavy the action gets.

Action camera with 1/2.3″ CMOS Sensor, 12MP, wide-angle 145° that allows you to shoot 4K HDR videos.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!