Ninja’s Foodi Multi-Cooker with air fryer now $129 at Amazon (Reg. $180+)

Amazon is offering the 5-quart Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker (OP101) for $129 shipped. Regularly up to $190, it has sold for closer to $170 for most of this year at Amazon and currently fetches $150 at Walmart. Today’s deal is the best we can find. Not to be confused with some of our previous $130 offers on refurbished models, this is a brand new OP101 with pressure cooking and a built-in air fryer, among five other preset modes. It has a 5-quart non-stick pot as well as a dishwasher-safe 3-quart frying basket large enough for 4-pounds of chicken. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’re certainly paying for the versatility on the Ninja multi-cookers as most equally-sized Instant Pots go for even less. In fact, you can score the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Multi Cooker for $80 shipped at Amazon today. It carries stellar ratings from over 71,000 customers, but you won’t get the built-in air frying capabilities with this one.

We also have great deals still live on Chefman’s combo toaster oven air fryer, Anova’s Precision Cooker Pro, and even more in our Home Goods Guide.

More on the Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker:

The compact pressure cooker that crisps. Pressure cooker, air fryer, tender crisper

Tender crisp technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the crisping lid gives your meal a crispy, golden finish

Pressure cook upto 70 percent faster vs. Traditional cooking methods vs. Slow cooked, braised, or low simmer recipes

Air fry with upto 75 percent less fat vs. Deep fried, hand cut French fries

5 Quart Ceramic Coated pot is nonstick, PTFE/PFOA free, and dishwasher safe

3 Quart cook & crisp basket is Ceramic Coated, nonstick, and dishwasher safe, and holds Upto 4 pounds Of chicken

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!