New Lenovo ThinkPad E14 and E15 laptops have now been unveiled and arguably the most interesting piece of information is that these swap Intel CPUs for AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processors. This likely contributes to how Lenovo can deliver updated specifications while also keeping prices low. Aside from pricing, the choice to switch to AMD Ryzen may end up delivering a bit more gaming power to these notebooks as Intel has been lagging behind in the integrated graphics department. Continue reading to learn more.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 + E15 embrace AMD Ryzen

When it comes to specifications, the latest Lenovo ThinkPad E14 and E15 are similar in most regards. They feature a screen to body ratio of 85%, which is by no means amazing, but is an improvement in what Lenovo has offered historically. No matter which model is chosen, buyers will score a built-in fingerprint sensor, helping provide a boost of security and user login speeds.

Built-in speakers are Harman-branded and dual-array far-field microphones are aimed at making video calls better for parties on both sides. The keyboard is everything you’d expect in a Lenovo ThinkPad, and it features a nub just like the company’s latest wireless keyboard. Each laptop can be configured with Wi-Fi 6, but it does not come standard.

“We are delighted to partner with AMD and leverage their ground-breaking 7nm process technology within our ThinkPad laptops, and to offer our customers class-leading computing solutions that will help ensure business continuity during and beyond these challenging times,” said Jerry Paradise, vice president, commercial portfolio, Lenovo PC & Smart Devices.

Pricing and availability

Given the fact that Lenovo ThinkPad E14 and E15 are quite similar products, it’s unsurprising to see that both models will have a $639 starting price. It’s likely that buyers will be able to tweak components at checkout for better performance, but this will result in a higher price point. While a specific launch date hasn’t been provided, Lenovo plans to begin shipping these laptops sometime in June.

9to5Toys’ Take

While it’s great to see that the new Lenovo ThinkPad E14 and E15 laptops pack a punch with CPU performance, it remains unclear if the base models will still ship with a conventional hard drive like its predecessors. If so, this is a non-starter for me, especially given my preference of macOS and the fact that the value of base model MacBooks has been consistently improving.

That being said, Lenovo has managed to keep the sticker price for its E14 and E15 ThinkPads 35% below what you’d spend on a MacBook Air. While these Lenovo ThinkPad laptops are at the top of my personal list, they are likely to fill a need where a Chromebook or iPad simply cannot carry out the task at hand.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!