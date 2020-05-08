mophie’s Qi Charge Stream Pad+ for iPhone/Android now 50% off at $30 shipped

- May. 8th 2020 12:14 pm ET

ZAGG is now offering the mophie Charge Stream Pad+ for $29.95 shipped. Regularly $60 at ZAGG, it currently goes for $54 at Amazon where it has never been sold for less than $34. Today’s offer is up to 50% off and the lowest total we can find. This Qi charger delivers up to 10W of power to Qi-enabled iPhone and Android devices. It features a low-profile design and a 360-degree rubberized non-slip TPU coating to protect your device from scratching. A 4.9-foot microUSB cable is included. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

This $12 Anker Wireless Charger is great alternative to today’s lead deal, but you’ll find plenty of options in this Anker Amazon sale. There are a couple of Qi charging devices on sale starting from $14 right now.

However, we also have great deals running on the Belkin PowerHouse as well as even more options in our Smartphone Accessories roundup from $20.

More on the mophie Charge Stream Pad+:

  • Compatible with Qi wireless charging standards; The morphine charge stream pad+ delivers a safe and reliable 10W charge to Qi-enabled smartphones.
  • Fast charge compatible: compatible with both Apple and Samsung fast charge, this wireless charging pad delivers the fastest possible charge.
  • Charges through lightweight cases: The morphine charge stream pad+ can charge through phone cases of up to 3 millimeter, which reduces the need to constantly remove your case.

