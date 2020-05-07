Smartphone Accessories: Satechi Aluminum Qi Charging Pad $20 (33% off), more

- May. 7th 2020 10:35 am ET

0

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Aluminum 9W Qi Charging Pad for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available directly from Satechi. Typically selling for $30, today’s offer saves you 33%, is $5 under our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen in years. Wrapped in an aluminum housing, this stylish Qi pad can replenish devices at up to 9W speeds. It also features an integrated charging indicator light that changes color to let you know when a device is finished refueling. Rated 4/5 stars.

Ditch the higher-end design and opt for Anker’s PowerWave Pad instead at $12. It won’t look quite as nice on your nightstand, but will handle wirelessly replenishing your smartphone just the same. 

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

With the Aluminum Wireless Charger, you can take your wireless charging experience to the next level. You no longer have to worry about attaching charging cables every time you wish to charge your device, simply place it on the charging pad and you’re good to go.

Features a built-in LED light to indicate your smartphone’s charging status – illuminates blue when charging, changes to green when fully charged. The LED indicator light will not change for iPhones.

