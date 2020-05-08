Google’s Nest Cam Indoor drops to lowest price this year from $123 (Save $70)

Amazon is currently offering the Google Nest Cam Indoor for $129 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $1 more, and Red Card holders at Target can bring the price down to $123. Typically fetching $199, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention, the second-best to date, and the lowest we’ve seen this year. Expanding your Assistant setup, Google’s Nest Cam Indoor comes equipped with 1080p recording and two-way talk. There’s also motion detection, allowing the camera to send alerts to your smartphone based on movement and the like. As a #1 best-seller, over 7,800 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Alternatively, consider bringing home TP-Link’s Kasa Cam instead. Here you’ll not only benefit from Assistant support, but Alexa as well. This voice-agnostic smart home camera records in 1080p, as well. And at under $64, this is a more affordable alternative to the featured deal if you don’t want to pay the Google tax.

This morning we spotted a collection of discounts on HomeKit ceiling fans, lights, and more up to 40% off over at Home Depot for additional ways to expand your smart home. Arlo’s Pro 2 HomeKit 2-camera system is still $100 off, as well. We also just took a look at all of the best Wink alternatives including SmartThings, Echo Plus, and more.

Nest Cam Indoor features:

Sleek and compact, the Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera can be positioned in your office or home for consistent video footage in 1080p HD resolution. Watch, listen, and speak to whomever is in the room using the camera’s 130° wide-angle field of view and built-in speaker and microphone.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!