Google’s Nest Cam Indoor drops to lowest price this year from $123 (Save $70)

- May. 8th 2020 9:25 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Google Nest Cam Indoor for $129 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $1 more, and Red Card holders at Target can bring the price down to $123. Typically fetching $199, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention, the second-best to date, and the lowest we’ve seen this year. Expanding your Assistant setup, Google’s Nest Cam Indoor comes equipped with 1080p recording and two-way talk. There’s also motion detection, allowing the camera to send alerts to your smartphone based on movement and the like. As a #1 best-seller, over 7,800 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Alternatively, consider bringing home TP-Link’s Kasa Cam instead. Here you’ll not only benefit from Assistant support, but Alexa as well. This voice-agnostic smart home camera records in 1080p, as well. And at under $64, this is a more affordable alternative to the featured deal if you don’t want to pay the Google tax.

This morning we spotted a collection of discounts on HomeKit ceiling fans, lights, and more up to 40% off over at Home Depot for additional ways to expand your smart home. Arlo’s Pro 2 HomeKit 2-camera system is still $100 off, as well. We also just took a look at all of the best Wink alternatives including SmartThings, Echo Plus, and more.

Nest Cam Indoor features:

Sleek and compact, the Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera can be positioned in your office or home for consistent video footage in 1080p HD resolution. Watch, listen, and speak to whomever is in the room using the camera’s 130° wide-angle field of view and built-in speaker and microphone.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Google

Google

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go