Save $100 on Arlo’s Pro 2 HomeKit 2-camera system at $200, more from $70

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Arlo Pro 2 2-Camera Smart Security System in black for $199.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically selling for $300, today’s offer saves you 33%, is $30 under the lowest we’ve seen on the white model, and the best to date overall. With two 1080p cameras included, this security system integrates with HomeKit alongside other popular platforms. Wire-free designs with full weather-resistance ensure you can monitor locations indoors and out. Plus, free 7-day cloud rolling storage adds to the overall value. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for an additional deal and extra details.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Samsung SmartThings Cam for $69.99. Down from $90, today’s offer marks one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen and is a new all-time low. Integrating with the rest of the SmartThings ecosystem, this camera can record in 1080p with a 145-degree field of view. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

This morning Amazon took the wraps off the newest Ring Video Doorbell, which arrives with a sleek solar mount accessory. We’re also still seeing Arlo’s Pro 3 system at $100 off, which includes two of its latest HomeKit-enabled cameras. Find that and much more in our Smart Home guide.

Arlo Pro 2 features:

Arlo Pro 2 is the most powerful and easy to use wire-free security camera thanks to its 1080p video, wire-free simplicity and the option to plug it in to a power outlet whenever needed, all in a small weather-resistant design. Additional features include Amazon Alexa™ voice commands and rechargeable batteries.

