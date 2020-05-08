Save $95 on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router matching the 2020 low of $300

- May. 8th 2020 2:52 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $299.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Also available at Best Buy. Down from $395, today’s offer saves you 24%, matches our previous mention for the 2020 low, and is the best we’ve seen since December. NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router touts up to 6Gb/s network speeds, 8-stream multi-user connectivity, six Gigabit Ethernet ports, and more. Wi-Fi 6 is the latest wireless networking standard, so making the switch with this deal will help future-proof your home network. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for NETGEAR’s 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router at $146 instead. This option has half the download channels as the lead deal, but enters at 52% less. You’ll still enjoy Wi-Fi 6 connectivity alongside up to 1.8Gb/s speeds. 

Don’t forget to swing by our UniFi Diary piece where we took a hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router. Or for other ways to adopt the 802.11ax standard, you’ll also want to swing by our roundup of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router offers improved network capacity for more Wi-Fi devices in your home and 2Gbps wired connectivity support for an incredibly faster Internet experience. It has a 64-bit 1.8GHz quad-core processor designed to transfer multi gigabits of data with almost zero CPU load.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Netgear

Netgear
Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go