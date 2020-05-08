Save $95 on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router matching the 2020 low of $300

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $299.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Also available at Best Buy. Down from $395, today’s offer saves you 24%, matches our previous mention for the 2020 low, and is the best we’ve seen since December. NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router touts up to 6Gb/s network speeds, 8-stream multi-user connectivity, six Gigabit Ethernet ports, and more. Wi-Fi 6 is the latest wireless networking standard, so making the switch with this deal will help future-proof your home network. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for NETGEAR’s 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router at $146 instead. This option has half the download channels as the lead deal, but enters at 52% less. You’ll still enjoy Wi-Fi 6 connectivity alongside up to 1.8Gb/s speeds.

Don’t forget to swing by our UniFi Diary piece where we took a hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router. Or for other ways to adopt the 802.11ax standard, you’ll also want to swing by our roundup of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router offers improved network capacity for more Wi-Fi devices in your home and 2Gbps wired connectivity support for an incredibly faster Internet experience. It has a 64-bit 1.8GHz quad-core processor designed to transfer multi gigabits of data with almost zero CPU load.

