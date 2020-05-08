PowerA’s wireless Enhanced Pokémon Switch controller hits $37.50 (Save 25%)

- May. 8th 2020 4:18 pm ET

Amazon offers the PowerA Nintendo Switch Pokémon Enhanced Wireless Controller for $37.49 shipped. Typically fetching $50, today’s offer saves you 25%, matches the previous price cut, and comes within $2.50 of the all-time low. PowerA’s pro-style Switch controller carries an official seal of approval from Nintendo. It features a gold colorway complete with some Pikachu silhouette decals to polish off the Pokémon-themed design. Other notable inclusions are Bluetooth compatibility, motion controls, and 30-hours of usage on a single set of batteries. If you’re in the market for a more traditional gamepad for Switch, this is a much more affordable option compared to Nintendo’s own Pro Controller. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 1,600 customers.

Those looking for a more affordable way to add some Pokémon stylings to their Switch kit can score PowerA’s protective case for $25 right now at Amazon. This colorful case sports black stylings complemented by a bright PokéBall glyph alongside a molded interior with felt lining an a built-in game cartridge holder.

Speaking of Switch accessories, right now we’re seeing PDP’s Zelda Guardian Travel Case on sale for $10 alongside several other styles.

PowerA Pokémon Enhanced Switch Controller features:

Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games like a pro with this officially Licensed POWER A enhanced wireless Controller featuring Pikachu design. Built for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless Controller includes motion controls, mappable advanced gaming Buttons, and standard ergonomic layout.

