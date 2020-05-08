PDP’s Nintendo Switch Zelda Guardian Travel Case now 50% off + more from $10

Amazon is offering the PDP Nintendo Switch Zelda Guardian Deluxe Slim Travel Case for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, today’s offer is up to 50% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This officially licensed Switch case features molded 3D graphics of a Guardian from Zelda Breath of the Wild. It can secure your console with or without the Joy-Con attached and features additional padding for the display as well as pockets for up to five game cards. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the Zelda art and price tag still aren’t working for you on today’s lead deal, check out the simple AmazonBasics model. It can carry 10 game cards and even features a mesh pocket for other accessories. This case is also just $11 Prime shipped on Amazon with 4+ star ratings from nearly 1,500 customers. But be sure to head below for even more discounted Switch gear.

More Switch cases on sale:

Also, go take a look at the amazing Breath of the Wild Stables LEGO Ideas kit and then head over to our roundup for today’s best Switch game deals and the latest Ubisoft eShop sale for even more.

More on the PDP Zelda Guardian Deluxe Travel Case:

Durable Nintendo Switch carrying case stores your console and game cards all in one convenient travel case

Colorful molded 3D graphics of Zelda Guardian on outer case

Secures console with or without joycons attached

Stores up to 5 game cards, while additional case padding protects your console’s screen

