Schlage’s Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt drops to $196 (Save $54)

Amazon is currently offering the Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt with Camelot trim in Satin Nickel for $195.95 shipped. Usually selling for $250, today’s offer saves you 22%, comes within $1 of our previous mention, and is one of the best prices this year. Having launched earlier this year as the first Wi-Fi deadbolt compatible with Key by Amazon, Schlage’s Encode also integrates with Ring, Alexa, Assistant, and more. On top of being able to take advantage of its wealth of smart home capabilities, an exterior touchscreen allows you to ditch keys in favor of a pin-based entry. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Ditch the Wi-Fi support from the Encode deadbolt and opt for the Z-Wave Plus-enabled Schlage Connect Smart Lock instead at $178. You’ll enjoy the same pin code entry and a similar design, but in place of Wi-Fi connectivity, it relies on Z-Wave. That makes it a great option for integrating with Ring Alarm and more.

Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt features:

Gain peace of mind from anywhere with the innovative Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt. Built-in WiFi lets you connect directly to your home network, no hubs or accessories necessary. Use the Schlage Home app or the Key by Amazon app to lock or unlock your door remotely and manage access for trusted visitors.

