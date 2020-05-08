TCL’s 75-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV is $1,800 ($700 off, new all-time low)

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Best Buy offers the TCL 75-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $1,799.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $3,000 but trends around $2,500 most days. This is the best offer we’ve tracked all-time at Best Buy. TCL introduced its 8 Series with high-end specs, departing from its usual budget offerings. This model offers a 75-inch 4K panel with support for HDR. Smart functionality is delivered by Roku OS with access to all of your favorite streaming services. Includes four HDMI inputs and one USB port. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

For a more stylish offering, consider going with Samsung’s Frame 4K TV at a $200 discount in comparison to today’s lead deal. Check out our full coverage for additional details on this AirPlay 2 and HomeKit-enabled offering. You’ll also want to swing by Amazon’s sale on the Baxton Studio mid-century modern TV stand, as well.

TCL 8-Series features:

Enjoy the 75-inch TCL QLED 4K UHD TV screen that showcases brilliant blacks and captivating colors. Quantum Dot technology provides a full palette of rich colors, increasing the picture’s vibrancy. In addition, the TCL 8-Series TV offers mini-LED backlight display technology. This and Contrast Control Zones provide viewers with a high-degree of precision, smoothness, uniformity, brightness, and illumination, not to mention a spectacular, immersive viewing experience on the FullView edge-to-edge glass display. Four HDMI ports and one USB let you connect multiple devices.

