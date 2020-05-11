Dyson’s Big Ball Upright Vac is $130+ off for today only at $300 shipped

- May. 11th 2020 12:41 pm ET

Reg. $430+ $300
Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum (206042-01) for $299.99 shipped. Originally $600, this model sell for closer to $430 at Amazon right now and is at the lowest price we can find. This is also matching our previous mention. This bagless upright vacuum never requires you to replace the bag and automatically adjusts itself for various floor types, while HEPA filtration “traps particles so your living space can remain mostly free of allergens.” Along with a wand for above-floor cleaning, it also comes with a mattress tool, multi-angle and stiff bristle brushes, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

A great alternative to the featured Dyson deal today is the BISSELL Cleanview Bagless Vacuum Cleaner. This model sells for $80 or $220 under today’s Dyson and carries even better ratings. While its power cable isn’t quite as long and you won’t get the mattress tool, you’re saving quite a bit in return.

But you’ll also want to browse through the other Dyson vacuum deals we have running right now. Dyson’s V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum is down at $210 (Reg. $400) while the V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum is on sale for $200 (Refurb, Orig. $500). Hit up our Home Goods Guide for more.

More on the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Upright Vac:

Keep living spaces free of dust and dirt with this Dyson Cinetic bagless upright vacuum. It offers improved steering and maneuverability for accessing corners and areas under furniture, and the cleaner head automatically adjusts between hard floors and carpets for optimal suction. The HEPA filter on this Dyson Cinetic bagless upright vacuum traps allergens and bacteria for cleaner air.

