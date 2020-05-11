Eve Energy Smart Plug offers HomeKit compatibility, more for $25 (50% off)

Amazon offers the Eve Energy Smart Plug for $24.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $50. Today’s deal marks the second-best offering we’ve tracked over the last year. Eve Energy offers all of the usual smart home features you’d expect, centered around HomeKit control and full automation capabilities. Where it excels is as an energy-monitoring source for your outlet. The free smartphone app helps record how much power you’re pulling at any one time, making it easy to spot energy vampires and save money along the way. We called it the best power-monitoring option on the market right now and Amazon reviewers largely agree.

Now the above model does not offer Alexa or Google Assistant control. If that’s a must for your setup, consider going with this indoor plug at a notable discount. It has stellar ratings and is still an easy way to introduce smart home control around your space.

Jump over to our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops on energy-saving accessories and more.

Eve Energy features:

Switch your appliances on and off with a simple tap or Siri voice command

Use built-in schedules to automatically switch devices

See how much power your connected appliances are using

HomeKit-enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security

