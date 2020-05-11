Official Mega Man Robot Master Field Guide hits Amazon low at under $21

- May. 11th 2020 12:07 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering pre-order for the hardcover Mega Man: Robot Master Field Guide (Updated Edition) at $20.74. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is the lowest price we have tracked yet. Scheduled for release on June 2, 2020, you will be charged the lowest price it drops to between your time of purchase and the release date anyway. Updated with new details from Mega Man 11, it is described as your “ultimate handbook to the classic Mega Man universe” and beyond. It includes 144-pages of profiles on every Mega Man character, including all the robot masters, Rush, Proto Man, Roll, and much more. Ratings are still rolling in on this yet-to-be released compendium, but Capcom’s other publications carry sold reviews. More details below.

Outside of those Mega Man Megamix novels, today’s featured deal is about as affordable as it gets for an official Mega Man guide like this. But there are other ways to show off your Blue Bomber fandom for less. The 2-pack of miniature MegaMan Classic 8-Bit Figures looks great just about anywhere you display it and sells for just over $3 Prime shipped at Amazon.

Swing by today’s roundup for all the best game deals and over to our deals hub for even more.

More on the Mega Man Robot Master Field Guide:

Updated with new profiles and information from Mega Man 11! The MEGA MAN: ROBOT MASTER FIELD GUIDE is your ultimate handbook to the classic Mega Man universe. Inside you’ll find profiles of every major Mega Man character, including all the Robot Masters, plus profiles for other important robots like Proto Man, Rush, Roll, Bass, Duo, and more. Each profile features classic CAPCOM artwork, and includes quotes, weapons info, and of course each Robot Master’s secret weakness!

