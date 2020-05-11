Bring SteelSeries’ Arctis 1 Headset to your gaming setup for $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset for $39.99 shipped. Down from $50, today’s offer saves you 20%, is the best we’ve seen in months, and matches the Amazon all-time low. This wired gaming headset from SteelSeries delivers personalized audio to your PC, PS4, Xbox One, and more. It sports two drivers which are said to offer signature Arctis audio while emphasizing a balanced soundscape. There’s also a steel-reinforced headband, bidirectional microphone with background noise cancellation, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 460 customers.

Put your savings from today’s headset deal to work by grabbing Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This is a great buy for neatly storing the SteelSeries under your battlestation when not in use. Learn more about Anchor mounts in our hands-on review.

If you’re looking to further upgrade your battlestation, this morning we spotted Razer’s Huntsman Keyboard bundled with a Viper Gaming Mouse for $130. Typically you’d pay $210 for both accessories, providing plenty of savings and an opportunity to upgrade both of your peripherals at once.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 headset features:

The arctic 1 is an all-platform gaming headset that doubles as your on-the-go headphones with the same high-quality speaker drivers as the award-winning arctic 7 a detachable microphone and sleek low-profile design the arctic 1 is made for all gaming platforms so you can enjoy the award-winning performance of arctic no matter where you are.

