Bundle Razer’s Huntsman Keybord and Viper Gaming Mouse for $130 ($210 value)

Best Buy is currently offering the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition and Viper Wired Optical Mouse for $129.99 shipped. The mouse will be automatically added to your cart. Typically picking up both the Huntsman and Viper would run you $210, with today’s offer saving you 38%, beating their combined all-time lows by $30, and marking the best we’ve seen to date. Razer Huntsman is centered around the brand’s Optical beam-based Purple switches, you’ll be able to enjoy Chroma RGB lighting, programmable macro support, and an aluminum build. Then the Viper mouse completes the package with an ambidextrous design, 16,000 DPI sensitivity, and more. Both carry 4.5+ star ratings from hundreds of shoppers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More details below.

Considering all the savings from today’s lead deal, grabbing Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad is a perfect way to round out your battlestation. Offering room for both a keyboard and mouse, this pad is comprised of a soft cloth material and has integrated Chroma lighting to complete the package.

Right now we’re also still seeing a $376 discount on Lenovo’s X1 Thunderbolt 3 4K Monitor, which will upgrade your setup, whether it’s a gaming-focused one or more. Razer also just introduced a refreshed version of its Blade Stealth 13, which comes with a new 120Hz display.

Razer Huntsman Tournament features:

Enjoy a whole new level of comfort for your fingertips with this Razer Huntsman tournament edition keyboard. The tenkeyless minimal design ensures easier positioning and maneuverability for optimum PC gaming. This ergonomically designed Razer Huntsman tournament edition keyboard is easy on your wrists, giving you an edge over the competition.

