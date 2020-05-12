In 911 Operator, players take on the role of an emergency dispatcher dealing with incoming reports and reacting appropriately the resolve them. And keep in mind, “the person on the other side of the line might turn out to be a dying daughter’s father, an unpredictable terrorist, or just a prankster,” so things can get tricky here, at best. Regularly $5 on the App Store, you can now download this one for just $1. This is also matching the lowest we have ever tracked on iOS. Ranked as a top 20 strategy game on the App Store, it also carries 4+ star ratings from over 880 gamers all-time. More details down below.

911 Operator also has a great “Free Play mode” that’s lets users choose a city to play in. The game will download the map and real street names as well as the “emergency infrastructure.” In career mode, there are six cities to choose from with various unique events like an earthquake in San Francisco. This one “requires internet connection to download free maps.” But the offline game is available “after downloading the maps.”

After you download 911 Operator, head over to this morning’s roundup for even more discounted Mac and iOS app deals. You’ll find everything from Kingdom Rush Origins HD and Real Tennis Manager, to Tunable – Music Practice Tools, Money Pro: Personal Finance, and more.

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on 911 Operator:

In 911 OPERATOR, you take on the role of an emergency dispatcher, who has to rapidly deal with the incoming reports. Your task is not just to pick up the calls, but also to react appropriately to the situation – sometimes giving first aid instructions is enough, at other times a police, fire department or paramedics’ intervention is a necessity. Keep in mind, that the person on the other side of the line might turn out to be a dying daughter’s father, an unpredictable terrorist, or just a prankster. Can you handle all of this?

