Chefman Digital Multi-Function Air Fryer now $80 for today only (Reg. $150)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Chefman Digital Multi-Function Air Fryer (RJ38) for $79.99 shipped. Also available via its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $150, like it currently fetches at Amazon, today’s deal is $70 off the going rate, and the lowest we can find. It is also matching the Amazon all-time low. This cooker functions as an air fryer, rotisserie oven, and dehydrator for healthier fries, an entire roasted chicken or some dried fruit snacks, among many other things. Featuring a captive touch screen, it has an adjustable temperature range, eight preset cooking presets and comes with a pair of air flow racks, rotisserie spit/forks, rotating basket/retrieval tool, and the drip tray. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s featured deals is about $10 above the Instant Pot Duo 6-quart, but you won’t get the rotisserie cooker there. You can save significantly Chefman TurboFry at $40 if you’re just looking for an air fryer. This model carries an impressive 4+ star rating and will provide you with healthier french fries and other fried foods much the same.

We also still have Ninja’s Foodi Multi-Cooker with a built-in air fryer down at $129, but there are plenty more kitchenware and household deals coming in today. Home Depot is taking up to 40% off Samsung appliances and more today while this morning’s Gold Box offers iRobot’s Roomba 980 robovac with voice control for $340 (Orig. $900). Plus you’ll find even more in our Home Goods Guide.

More on the Chefman Digital Multi-Function Air Fryer:

Provide your kitchen a broad range of cooking capabilities with this 6L CHEFMAN multi-functional air fryer. This 3-in-1 air fryer cooks a variety of foods without unnecessary fat. The rotisserie accessory has a 360-degree rotation range to ensure food is evenly cooked, while the dehydration function of this CHEFMAN multi-functional air fryer provides healthier alternatives for fruit and vegetable snacks.

