Ring Video Doorbell Pro includes a Chime Pro at the 2020 low of $170 (44% off)

B&H currently offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with Chime Pro for $169.99 shipped. Usually picking up the doorbell and accessory would run you a total of $299 at Amazon, with today’s offer saving you 44%, beating our previous mention by $10, and marking the lowest we’ve seen this year. As one of the more feature-packed entries from Ring, its Video Doorbell Pro enters with dual-band Wi-Fi support for higher quality feeds, enhanced motion detection, and more. Throw in the Chime Pro, and you’ll receive audible alerts when someone’s at the door as well as range extender functionality. Rated 4.2/5 stars from our 21,000 customers. More details below.

Drop down to the original Ring Video Doorbell with Chime for $130 and save even more. Going with this alternative gets you a similar experience thanks to the included Chime accessory, but with 720p recording. So if you’re looking for an entry-level way to defend against porch pirates, this’ll do the trick.

Ring has been pretty busy lately, unveiling a new roster of its smart home security products headlined by the Ring Video Doorbell 3. More recently, there’s an upcoming Ring Video Doorbell that can pair with a solar mount to kick power concerns to the curb.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

When you attach the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Ring to your existing hardwired doorbell, you are able to monitor your front door area using your mobile device. The Ring Doorbell Pro features 1920 x 1080 resolution for high-quality images, and it has built-in IR LEDs for use at night or in low-light conditions

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!