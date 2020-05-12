Save $30 on TaoTronics’ Hybrid ANC Headphones with 30-hour battery life at $50

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive feedback from 433,000+) via Amazon offers the TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $49.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code IAE8UP8O at checkout. Typically fetching $80, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount, marks one of the first price cuts to date, and a new all-time low. TaoTronics’ latest pair of headphones sport hybrid active noise cancellation which is perfect for blocking out distracting sounds around you when it’s time to focus. Two 44mm drivers power the audio end of things, delivering “deep and powerful bass.” You’re also looking at up to 30-hours of playback, with just 5-minutes on the charger equating to 2-hours of listening thanks to its rapid refueling technology. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Save even more when you opt for the one of TaoTronics’ previous-generation ANC headphones instead. This pair of cans will block out sound in a similar fashion at $35, but lacks the quick charging features and only rocks 40mm drivers.

Right now you can also save on Apple’s second-generation AirPods, which may not feature ANC, but do have Hey Siri support and more for $130. Otherwise, be sure to swing by our Headphones guide for even more discounts in the realm of personalized audio.

TaoTronics Hybrid ANC Headphones features:

Upgraded active noise cancelling (ANC) technology improved hybrid active noise cancellation significantly reduces low-frequency sound by up to 96% Enjoy the music no matter if you’re on a bus train or plane. Rapid charge & go Enjoy an impressive 2 hours of music with just 5 minutes of charge completely recharges in just 45 minutes for 30 hours of music playback.

