Save $30 on TaoTronics’ Hybrid ANC Headphones with 30-hour battery life at $50

- May. 12th 2020 1:41 pm ET

0

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive feedback from 433,000+) via Amazon offers the TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $49.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code IAE8UP8O at checkout. Typically fetching $80, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount, marks one of the first price cuts to date, and a new all-time low. TaoTronics’ latest pair of headphones sport hybrid active noise cancellation which is perfect for blocking out distracting sounds around you when it’s time to focus. Two 44mm drivers power the audio end of things, delivering “deep and powerful bass.” You’re also looking at up to 30-hours of playback, with just 5-minutes on the charger equating to 2-hours of listening thanks to its rapid refueling technology. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Save even more when you opt for the one of TaoTronics’ previous-generation ANC headphones instead. This pair of cans will block out sound in a similar fashion at $35, but lacks the quick charging features and only rocks 40mm drivers. 

Right now you can also save on Apple’s second-generation AirPods, which may not feature ANC, but do have Hey Siri support and more for $130. Otherwise, be sure to swing by our Headphones guide for even more discounts in the realm of personalized audio.

TaoTronics Hybrid ANC Headphones features:

Upgraded active noise cancelling (ANC) technology improved hybrid active noise cancellation significantly reduces low-frequency sound by up to 96% Enjoy the music no matter if you’re on a bus train or plane. Rapid charge & go Enjoy an impressive 2 hours of music with just 5 minutes of charge completely recharges in just 45 minutes for 30 hours of music playback.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
TaoTronics

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go