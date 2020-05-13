Anker portable projectors start at $160 just in time for summer movie nights

Today only, Woot is offering various Anker Nebula Projectors starting at $160. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. One headliner is Anker’s Nebula Mars II Portable Projector for $339.99. That’s down from the usual $500 price tag and $21 less than the Amazon all-time low. Anker’s latest portable projector delivers 720p recreations on screens up to 150-inches in size. Notable features include a built-in 12500mAh battery for 3-hours of playback on a single charge, HDMI input, and access to popular streaming services. With warmer weather on the way, this is a great option for enjoying movies outside through summer months. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals.

Another standout today is Anker’s Nebula Prizm II Projector for $159.99. Originally $230, it currently goes for $215 at Amazon with today’s deal beating the historic all-time low there by around $5. Anker’s Prizm II projector delivers a full HD picture with 1080p compatibility up to 120-inches. There’s a built-in speaker, HDMI input, and more all available here. Automatic keystone correction is an important feature, meaning that you won’t have to fiddle around with settings every time you move it. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

For more Anker deals, be sure to check out the latest spring sale from earlier this week. Notable promotions include deals on the Powerhouse 200 portable generator at one of its best prices yet, along with everyday smartphone essentials like Qi chargers and more from $11.

Anker Nebula Mars II features:

Full HD: See every detail of your favorite movies and shows in crisp full HD 1080p up to 120 inches big (Recommended for use in low-light environments).

Cinematic Sound: Dual drivers fill the entire room with deep, immersive audio and driving bass.

View at an Angle: Horizontal and vertical keystone correction ensures a clear, rectangular image even when the video projector is at an angle.

Plug and Play: Connect and enjoy content from almost any device, including Fire TV Stick, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, and PS4 via HDMI or USB Lightning cable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!