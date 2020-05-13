Home Depot discounts solar panels, smart home gear, more up to 40% off today

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off various solar and smart home accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining today is the Nature Power 110W Solar Panel with Power Inverter and Controller for $129.88. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $170 for the panel alone with today’s deal representing a total value of $225. This solar panel includes everything you need to get started, such as an 11-amp charge controller, cables, and more. It’s designed to be used in tandem with a variety of products, including outdoor setups, RVs, boats, and more. Ships with a 25-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars.

Home Depot has a number of other notable deals on smart home accessories in today’s sale, many of which are being currently matched at Amazon. We detailed the best Ring price drops in our coverage earlier today, which you can find here.

Interested in more energy-conscious offerings? Make sure to check out our daily Green Deals roundup for all of the best price drops. Our constantly-updating guide features notable deals on electric lawn mowers, oil-free tools, and more.

Nature Power Solar Panel features:

Ready to Use Kit! Includes all wiring, brackets charge controller and power Inverter ($148.00 value). Nature Power Solar Panels take the sun’s energy and turns it into electric current. These solar panels are high efficiency 12-Volt solar panels featuring sturdy aluminum frames and high transparency tempered glass tops.

