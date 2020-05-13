JBL Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker packs RGB lighting at a low of $149 (Save $101)

Amazon currently offers the JBL Pulse 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $149 shipped in black. Regularly selling for $250, it recently dropped to $200 like you’ll find at Best Buy as well as JBL direct. Today’s offer saves you 40%, is $51 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. Standing out from your average Bluetooth speaker, JBL’s Pulse 4 can cast multicolor ambient lighting thanks to built-in array of LEDs. Building on that flashy design, you’ll also be able to enjoy room-filling audio from its 360-degree speaker array and up to 12-hours of playback per charge. Plus, an IPX7-rated waterproof design is complemented by JBL party boost, which allows you to sync several of the brand’s speakers together. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 130 customers. Head below for more.

Save even more by picking up Anker’s Soundcore Flare 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This highly-rated option is currently $80 at Amazon and features 24-hour battery. Aside from giving up the JBL branding and enhanced fidelity, you’ll still be able to enjoy 360-degree audio as well as IPX7 water-resistance and more.

While we’re talking speakers, right now you can expand your whole-home Sonos setup with Play:5 on sale for $399. That’s on top of some Ring cameras which comes bundled with Amazon Echo Dots from $85.

JBL Pulse 4 features:

Get the party started with this JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker. The powerful 360-degree speaker array delivers impressively accurate audio, and built-in LEDs improve your listening experience with vivid light shows. This JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker offers up to 12 hours of listening per charge and has a waterproof chassis that stands up to spills and precipitation.

